Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 237,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

