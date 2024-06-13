Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Glacier Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 706,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 666,478 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 575,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

GBCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

