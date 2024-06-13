Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,820 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.6 %

ZION stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,277. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

