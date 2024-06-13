Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 360,042 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 5,235,923 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

