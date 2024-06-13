Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

HYD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,955 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

