Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares. The company has a market cap of $882.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

