Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:KAPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 46,340 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.