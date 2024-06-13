Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

