Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 346,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock remained flat at $43.38 on Thursday. 3,891,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,359. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

