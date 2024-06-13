Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.