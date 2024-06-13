Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO remained flat at $116.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,537,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

