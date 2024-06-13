Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 145,790 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.76% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 289,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,098,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

