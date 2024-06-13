Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFSV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 322,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

