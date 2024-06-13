Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.49. 387,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average is $237.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

