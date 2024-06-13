Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,651. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.