Fine Capital Partners L.P. Sells 349,153 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fine Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,153 shares during the period. Light & Wonder comprises 99.8% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned about 9.40% of Light & Wonder worth $695,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,523,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 797,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,088. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

