Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 26.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

