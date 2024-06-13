First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

