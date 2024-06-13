First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 6.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned 0.42% of First Citizens BancShares worth $86,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,654.01. 15,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,684.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,557.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

