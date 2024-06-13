First County Bank CT Acquires 1,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $498.65. 8,804,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

