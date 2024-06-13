First County Bank CT Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First County Bank CT grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.03. 13,039,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,326. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

