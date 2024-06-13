First County Bank CT Has $1.23 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,736. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

