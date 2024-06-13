First County Bank CT Has $622,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First County Bank CT lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amcor were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1 %

Amcor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 4,733,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,593. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.