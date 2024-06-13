First County Bank CT Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,942. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 176.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.