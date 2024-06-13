First County Bank CT Sells 1,309 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.40. 3,493,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,359. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.