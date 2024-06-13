First County Bank CT Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First County Bank CT lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

