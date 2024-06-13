First County Bank CT Sells 3,776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 1,334,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,555. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

