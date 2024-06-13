First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

