First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

