First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the May 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.87. 92,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,027. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

