First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 80,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,697,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,295,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

