First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 298,650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,730. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.