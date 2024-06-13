First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

FPXI traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

