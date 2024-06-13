First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FMB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 312,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

