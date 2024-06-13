First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
FMB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 312,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
