First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 351,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

