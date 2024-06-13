First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Purchased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.51% of First United worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in First United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First United Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
