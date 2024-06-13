First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 263,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 76,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

