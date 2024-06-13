Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 127.0% in May

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fitell Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTEL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 119,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,607. Fitell has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.
Fitell Company Profile
