Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 127.0% in May

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fitell Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 119,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,607. Fitell has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

