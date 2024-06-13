Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of FCREY remained flat at $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.79.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher Building
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.