Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in May

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FCREY remained flat at $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

