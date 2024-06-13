FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 56,439 shares.The stock last traded at $75.33 and had previously closed at $75.31.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 50.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.