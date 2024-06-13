Flight Deck Capital LP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. MongoDB accounts for 2.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB stock traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.18. 1,783,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average is $381.14. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.95 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.