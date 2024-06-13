Flight Deck Capital LP Sells 1,100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 16.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $18.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,580.53. 250,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,456. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,578.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

