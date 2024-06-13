Flow State Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Flow State Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 788.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares during the quarter. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 99,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,363. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.