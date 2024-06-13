Flow State Investments L.P. Has $208,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Flow State Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 2,841,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

