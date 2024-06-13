Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New $518,000 Investment in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APXI stock remained flat at $11.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

