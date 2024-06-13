Flow State Investments L.P. Sells 298,300 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Flow State Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,300 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of AltC Acquisition worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 1,303.4% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 3,480,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,095 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 484,669 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 2,616,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

