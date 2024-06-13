FNB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of FBIP stock remained flat at $60.52 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. FNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

