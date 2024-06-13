FNB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
FNB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FBIP stock remained flat at $60.52 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. FNB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $270.00.
FNB Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FNB Bancorp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.