Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,293,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,558 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 1,578,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,431. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.