Forefront Analytics LLC Lowers Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 487,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

