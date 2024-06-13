Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 38,282 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,405,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 220,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,087. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

